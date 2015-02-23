U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
Feb 23 American Airlines Group Inc has decided not to participate in the restructuring of Japan's bankrupt Skymark Airlines Inc at this time, a spokesman said following a media report that said it was considering a tie-up with Skymark.
"Asia remains an important and evolving part of the competitive landscape, and we are partnered with the premier airline in that region today: Japan Airlines," Josh Freed, an American spokesman, said in an email on Monday, noting that the company had made the decision after studying the current environment surrounding Skymark. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11