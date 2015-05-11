May 11 American Airlines Group raised
its forecast for jet fuel costs for the current quarter,
reflecting a recent rise in crude oil prices.
The company said it would pay $1.94-$1.99 per gallon of jet
fuel in the second quarter ending June 30, up from it previous
forecast of $1.84-$1.89.
The airline said it now expects quarterly pretax margin,
excluding special items, to be between 17 percent and 19
percent, down from the 18-20 percent it had forecast earlier.
Total revenue passenger miles (RPMs) for April were down 0.3
percent at 18.1 billion, compared with a year earlier.
