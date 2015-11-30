(Adds comments from CWA and IBT, details, background, shares)
By Abhirup Roy
Nov 30 Members of the association representing
American Airlines Group Inc's reservations and gate
agents approved a new five-year contract that includes an
immediate 30 percent average wage hike.
The world's largest airline had agreed in September to a
tentative contract that was put to vote with the members of
Communications Workers of America and the International
Brotherhood of Teamsters (CWA-IBT), which jointly represent
nearly 15,000 workers.
"Immediately an average of 30 percent in increases takes
effect," IBT spokeswoman Kara Deniz said in an emailed statement
to Reuters.
CWA spokeswoman Candice Johnson said workers will get two
wage increases per year.
"It's a contract that provides especially for the lower-wage
workers," Johnson told Reuters. "It's life changing, especially,
say for home-based agents."
CWA said 73 percent of CWA-IBT members voted in favor of the
deal. (bit.ly/1PWGLmE)
The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier, formed by the merger of
American Airlines and US Airways in 2013, is aiming for a smooth
integration of its workforce and has already concluded contracts
with its pilots and flight attendants.
American Airlines' shares closed down about 1 percent at
$41.26 on Monday. The stock was little changed in extended
trading.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth
Cavale and Anil D'Silva)