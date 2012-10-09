Oct 9 The judge overseeing American Airlines'
bankruptcy declined on Tuesday to rule on a pilots' appeal to
preserve their old labor agreement, meaning the airline can
continue making work changes while the two sides continue
contract talks.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane ruled last month that the
airline, the operating unit of AMR Corp, could reject
the previous labor agreement, which had been under negotiation
since 2006.
The union appealed the decision and it has asked the court
to stop the airline from making changes while the appeal is
pending, arguing that the changes cause "irreparable harm" to
members.
At a hearing on Tuesday, Judge Lane declined to rule on
union's motion to suspend and did not set a date for a ruling on
the issue.
AMR has been in bankruptcy since November, and through that
process aims to find cost savings the airline says it needs to
survive.
The airline says most of the changes in labor terms are
based on a tentative agreement that the union leaders and the
airline reached earlier, but that was rejected by members.
"The vast majority of the old contract never changed," said
Bruce Hicks, an American Airlines spokesman. "Of the things we
have changed, a significant majority came from the tentative
agreement that was reached with the union board in June, but not
ratified by membership."
But the Allied Pilots Association, the union representing
10,000 American pilots, said the new terms would among other
things eliminate an 11 percent retirement fund contribution
pilots received annually and cuts compensation by $55 million
over the six-year life of the contract.
"The pilots are incensed by the new terms," said Dennis
Tajer, an APA spokesman. "It's an overreach by management. It
puts us well below the industry standard and that's why we're
fighting."
Hicks said the airline had deferred a number of changes for
October, including the planned elimination of night pay and
changes to premiums paid for international flights.
"We are committed to working with the APA to secure a new
pilot agreement that works for the pilots and allows American to
successfully restructure, and we're pleased that we have jointly
agreed to resume negotiations immediately," Hicks said.
Tajer said the APA also is "continuing to focus on
negotiations."