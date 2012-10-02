NEW YORK Oct 1 American Airlines said on Monday
it has temporarily grounded eight planes to evaluate them after
seats became loose on two flights in the last few days --
incidents which have also prompted safety regulators to look
into the matter.
The airline, whose parent AMR Corp filed for
bankruptcy protection in November, is reinspecting eight Boeing
Co 757 planes after a row of seats came loose during a
Saturday flight and the same thing happened again on a different
plane on Monday.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is also looking
into the incidents, according to a FAA statement forwarded by
American Airlines. FAA representatives were not available for
comment after hours.
Company spokeswoman Mary Frances Fagan said in an emailed
statement that an initial internal investigation "indicated that
there could be a possible issue with a certain model of seats
and how they fit into the tracking used to secure the seats".
The seats were installed by American Airlines maintenance
and maintenance contractors and the issue does not seem to be
tied to any one maintenance facility or group, the company said.
A Wall Street Journal story on Monday said the FAA is
looking into why a dozen or more rows of seats on one of the
planes were not properly secured, adding that the planes being
evaluated had recently undergone maintenance.
The airline, which began implementing cost cuts for its
pilots last month, has had to cancel hundreds of flights
recently due to an increase in pilot-initiated maintenance
requests and sick leave usage.
American Airlines said on Sept. 27 that it warned its pilots
union it would take legal action if the union fails to ensure
the airline operates smoothly.