UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
July 1 Dov Charney, who was ousted as American Apparel Inc's chairman and chief executive last month, said he has increased his stake in the apparel retailer to 42.98 percent.
Charney, ousted from the company on June 18 for alleged misuse of corporate funds and his role in disseminating nude photos of an ex-employee, said he has also called for a special meeting of stockholders on Sept. 25. (1.usa.gov/VBYyX3)
The former CEO, already the biggest shareholder in American Apparel with a 27.2 percent stake, said the increased stake reflected his holding as of last Friday.
American Apparel last Saturday said it has adopted a shareholder rights plan after Charney expressed plans to increase influence over the company. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.