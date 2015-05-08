May 8 Dov Charney, the ousted chief executive of
American Apparel Inc, has filed a $30 million defamation
lawsuit against a New York hedge fund that controls a large
stake in the clothing company he founded, and which refused to
support his return.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court is
one of several arising from Charney's suspension last June and
dismissal six months later.
American Apparel attributed the suspension to Charney's
alleged misuse of company funds and failure to stop a
subordinate from posting false blog entries about former
employees.
In the defamation case, Charney said that Standard General,
through its alleged control of American Apparel's board, paid
outside law firm Jones Day millions of dollars to "manufacture"
reasons to show he was not fit to be chief executive in a "sham"
probe into his conduct that would justify his removal.
He alleges Standard General then defamed him by telling
media it respected the board's decision to fire him for cause
based on the imprimatur from the "independent, third party"
probe, which Charney said was actually a "witch hunt" and a
"whitewash."
Standard General called the lawsuit frivolous. "The facts
speak for themselves, and we are confident that Mr. Charney will
be held accountable for this knowing intentional abuse of the
legal system," the New York-based hedge fund said in a
statement.
An agreement last July let Standard General nominate three
people for American Apparel's nine-person board.
American Apparel and Jones Day are not defendants in
Charney's defamation lawsuit.
In a statement on Friday, an American Apparel spokeswoman
said Charney's claims in his latest lawsuit were without merit.
Jones Day did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Standard General and Charney control the latter's more than
42 percent stake in American Apparel, a regulatory filing shows.
The hedge fund had helped Charney boost his stake following
his suspension as part of Charney's effort to reclaim his job.
Charney is separately engaged in arbitration in which he
seeks $40 million in damages for breach of contract tied to his
dismissal, including damages for emotional distress, his lawyer
Keith Fink said.
The case is Charney v. Standard General LP et al, Superior
Court of California, Los Angeles County, No. BC581130.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jeffrey Dastin in New;
Editing by Alan Crosby)