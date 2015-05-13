May 13 Apparel retailer American Apparel Inc
said former Chief Executive Dov Charney sued the company
and its chairman Colleen Brown, alleging defamation and mental
and emotional distress.
American Apparel said on Wednesday it would "vigorously
dispute" the claims.
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in California Superior Court,
seeks a minimum of $20 million in damages.
The lawsuit is one of several from Charney, who was
suspended as CEO last June and dismissed six months later.
Charney also filed a $30 million defamation lawsuit last
week against Standard General LP, one of American Apparel's
biggest investors.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)