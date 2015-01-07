Jan 6 American Apparel Inc updated its
code of ethics on the company's website, after firing founder
Dov Charney as its chief executive last month for alleged
misconduct.
"No management-level employee may make sexual advances,
welcome or unwelcome, toward any subordinate," the ethics
document of the retailer read. (bit.ly/1ACPe5N)
The retailer, known for its provocative clothing ads, fired
Dov Charney last month, ending a tenure racked with sexual
assault allegations and scandal.
He was fired as chairman and suspended as chief executive in
June last year, with alleged misuse of corporate funds and role
in disseminating nude photos of an ex-employee who had sued him
being cited as reasons.
"No employee who has a personal relationship or romantic
relationship with another employee may be in a position with any
perceived or actual influence over the other's terms of
employment," the new ethics code on the company's website said.
The new code specified that 'romantic relationship' could
refer to both casual dating and committed relationships.
The document included sections titled "Protection and Proper
Use of Company Assets" and "Conflicts of Interest," elucidating
details about acts involving misappropriation of the company's
property that could lead to disciplinary action.
The document also contained sections dedicated to fair
treatment of employees, personal relationships between staff and
workplace safety.
