April 16 Three former American Apparel Inc
employees who were among 200 laid off earlier this year
are suing the retailer, saying they were not given appropriate
legal notice, their attorney said on Thursday.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Central
District of California, is seeking about $1 million in damages,
attorney Keith Fink told Reuters.
According to a company memo seen by Reuters, American
Apparel Chief Executive Paula Schneider said no law required the
company to give more notice than it had or to give any
severance.
The company declined to comment publicly on the filing.
The case is Carlos Hirschberg, et al, v American Apparel
Inc, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No.
2:15-cv-02827
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Narottam Medhora in Bangaluru;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ken Wills)