April 23 Two American Apparel
shareholders have filed a lawsuit against the clothing and
accessories retailer, alleging its founder and former Chief
Executive Dov Charney was fired because he refused to sell the
company.
Some shareholders, including Charney, who voted at an annual
meeting on June 18 last year were not aware the CEO was under
investigation for misconduct, which amounted to a proxy fraud as
he was suspended later that day, complainants Jan Hubner and
Eric Ribner alleged in the petition.
Charney was fired in December, six months after he was
suspended for allegedly misusing funds and for allowing the
posting on the Internet of nude photos of a former female
employee who had accused him of sexual harassment.
Hubner and Ribner cited information they received from
Charney and a former unnamed board member to allege American
Apparel's Chief Financial Officer John Luttrell was behind the
firing of the former CEO on charges of misconduct.
Charney had one takeover discussion with Luttrell who asked
him if he would accept $100 million for his stake in the
company. Charney responded that he had no intention of selling
the company, according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District
Court in the Central District Of California.
The lawsuit also alleges Luttrell ignored an offer from
bondholders to negotiate an interest payment to avoid a default
and instead sold shares, which diluted Charney's stake.
The lawsuit names American Apparel and board members Allan
Mayer, David Danziger, Robert Greene, Marvin Igelman and William
Mauer as defendants.
Mayer, Danziger and Greene were re-elected to the board at
the June 18 meet, shortly before it voted to remove Charney.
American Apparel did not immediately respond to a request
seeking comment.
In an email to Reuters in March, Charney's attorney said
multiple lawsuits were planned against American Apparel,
including a $40 million claim for breach of contract.
The company is also under investigation by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential legal
violation related to Charney's firing.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)