Dec 18 Clothing manufacturer American Apparel
Inc has been approached by private equity firm Irving
Place Capital for a possible takeover, The Wall Street Journal
reported, citing sources.
The Los Angeles-based retailer received an expression of
interest from Irving Place in the last couple of weeks, people
familiar with the matter told the Journal, adding that the
approach was initially rebuffed because of the low price. ( on.wsj.com/1sMC70C)
Irving Place then raised its price range to $1.30 to $1.40
per share. The board has yet to respond, the sources told the
Journal.
American Apparel declined to comment to Reuters. Irving
Place could not be reached immediately for comment.
American Apparel shares on Thursday closed at $1.00, up 31
cents, or 44.9 percent. In after-hours trading, the shares were
up 4 percent.
American Apparel this week fired Chief Executive Officer Dov
Charney, ending a tenure racked with sexual assault allegations
and scandal.
The Journal also cited sources saying that Charney may seek
legal action over this dismissal, complicating a sale of the
company.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)