UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Dec 16 American Apparel Inc has officially fired its founder and former Chief Executive Officer Dov Charney, months after it suspended him for misconduct, according to a news release Tuesday.
The retailer said Paula Schneider, formerly with Warnaco, will become its chief executive on Jan. 5. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.