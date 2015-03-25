BRIEF-Journey Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.09
* Journey energy inc. Reports its first quarter 2017 financial results
March 25 American Apparel Inc said in a filing on Wednesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered an investigation into a potential legal violation related to Dov Charney, the company's former chief executive officer.
The filing said the "investigation is a non-public, fact-finding inquiry" into "matters arising from the (company board)Suitability Committee's review relating to Mr. Charney," in reference to the process that formalized Charney's firing in Dec. 2014.
The fashion retailer said it intends to cooperate fully with the regulator in its investigation. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Journey energy inc. Reports its first quarter 2017 financial results
* Digicel Limited commences tender offer and consent solicitation for any and all of its 7.000% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: