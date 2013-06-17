BRIEF-Central Pattana enters into JV for development of theme park project
* Passed resolution to approve entering into jv for development of theme park project in centralphuket
PARIS, June 17 International Lease Finance Corp: * Chief Executive Henri Courpron says will make further announcement at Paris airshow at 1100 GMT
* Foshan Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property