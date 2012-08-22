BRIEF-Agricultural Bank of China says Yuan Changqing resigns as chairman of board of supervisors
* Yuan Changqing has tendered his resignation as chairman of board of supervisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 22 American International Group Inc : * Moody's rates aig's subordinated notes baa2 * Rpt-moody's rates aig's subordinated notes baa2
* Yuan Changqing has tendered his resignation as chairman of board of supervisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* May operating income of co was RMB316.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: