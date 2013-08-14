SINGAPORE Aug 14 American Capital Energy and Infrastructure, co-founded by AES Corp's former CEO Paul Hanrahan, has hired Abhay Pande from Citigroup to head its Asia unit that will explore investment opportunities in energy and related infrastructure assets.

Pande, a Singapore-based former co-head of Asia energy at Citigroup's investment banking arm, joins as managing director and will set up the firm's Asia base, two people familiar with the matter said. Citigroup officials declined to comment.

Pande's LinkedIn page showed him as managing director, Asia, at American Capital Energy & Infrastructure. The firm is an affiliate of private equity firm and global asset manager American Capital.

The U.S. company seeks to invest between $50 million and $200 million in deals, but has the capability and resources to consider larger investments, according to its website.

Pande worked at Citi for 15 years and was managing director Asia energy and industrials Southeast Asia for Citigroup between July 2011 to August this year.

