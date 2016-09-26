(Adds memo from American Express chief executive, paragraphs
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 26 A federal appeals court on
Monday cleared the way for American Express Co to block
merchants that accept its cards from steering customers toward
lower-cost cards from other issuers.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said a
lower court judge in Brooklyn erred in February 2015 in finding
that American Express' "anti-steering" rules violated federal
antitrust law.
Underlying the case were the fees that merchants pay to
process transactions, which the U.S. government estimated at
more than $50 billion a year, and which can be passed along to
cardholders in the form of higher prices.
The lower court judge, Nicholas Garaufis, had found that
non-discrimination provisions (NDPs) in American Express'
merchant agreements, meant to dissuade customers from using
cards from Visa and MasterCard, unreasonably restrained
competition.
But the appeals court said Garaufis erred by focusing
entirely on the interests of merchants rather than cardholders
who might benefit from American Express rewards programs and
perceived prestige.
"Though merchants may desire lower fees, those fees are
necessary to maintaining cardholder satisfaction," Circuit Judge
Richard Wesley wrote for a three-judge panel.
"So long as AmEx's market share is derived from cardholder
satisfaction, there is no reason to intervene and disturb the
present functioning of the payment-card industry," he added.
Shares of American Express, whose largest shareholder is
billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc,
closed down 43 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $63.42. The shares had
been down about 1.4 percent when the decision was issued.
FREEDOM TO CHOOSE
The decision may help American Express compete for space in
customer wallets with Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc,
whose cards are more plentiful but whose customers spend less.
It may also help American Express boost revenue as it cuts
costs to help offset the loss of lucrative co-branding
relationships such as with Costco Wholesale Corp.
Monday's decision is also a defeat for the U.S. government
and 17 states, led by Ohio, that challenged American Express'
anti-steering rules.
Visa and MasterCard settled similar lawsuits in 2011 by
agreeing to change their rules.
Mark Abueg, a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman, declined
to comment. Kate Hanson, a spokeswoman for Ohio Attorney General
Mike DeWine, said they were reviewing the decision.
"American Express earned a major victory today," Chief
Executive Kenneth Chenault told employees in a memo reviewed by
Reuters.
"It is unfair to allow merchants who have agreed to honor
our cards to then discriminate against American Express and our
card members, and it is fundamentally unfair to interfere with
consumers' rights to choose how they want to pay," he said.
Lawyers for dozens of retailers, such as Target Corp
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, had argued that voiding
American Express' anti-steering rules would encourage
competition, and drive prices they pay to card networks lower.
INJUNCTION
In his ruling, Garaufis had said the non-discrimination
provisions enabled American Express to wrongfully exploit its
26.4 percent share of purchase volume in the U.S. credit and
charge card market.
The judge later imposed an injunction that also allowed
merchants to offer discounts, rebates and other incentives to
customers for using other cards with lower fees.
But in December, after American Express said the injunction
would cause irreparable harm, the appeals court temporarily
lifted it, enabling the company to enforce its rules during the
appeal.
Monday's decision means it can continue doing so.
Visa and MasterCard together have about 1.2 billion cards in
the United States. American Express had 47 million as of June
30, down about 15 percent from 55.3 million a year earlier.
The case is U.S. et al v. American Express Co et al, 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-1672.
