NEW YORK, March 19 American Express Co,
which recently gave up a co-branded card venture with retailer
Costco, said on Thursday that it has made a new deal with
brokerage Charles Schwab Corp to issue cards under both
of their names.
The pact is a multi-year agreement to issue two kinds of
cards, American Express said in a statement. The company
declined to disclose other terms and said details of how the
cards will work for customers will be announced closer to the
their expected offering early next year.
If the arrangement tracks one that American Express has had
with brokerage Morgan Stanley since 2012, the companies will
offer both charge cards, which customers would pay off monthly,
and credit cards, on which they can carry balances.
Competition among card companies has heated up in recent
years as issuers have offered richer rewards to customers for
their spending and as retailers and airlines have demanded
better terms for access to their customers in co-branded deals.
American Express said in February it was ending a 16-year
deal with Costco because it could not reach renewal
terms with the retailer that would make "economic
sense."
The end of the Costco deal has raised questions among
investors in American Express stock about how much money the
company and its rivals will be able to make with co-branded
deals in the future.
On Wednesday, American Express said it was teaming up with
seven U.S. companies, including Macy's Inc and AT&T Inc,
to create a cross-brand loyalty program, where customers
can earn points by buying items at participating companies.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)