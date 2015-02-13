Feb 13 American Express Co, which said
on Thursday that its credit card partnership with Costco
Wholesale Corp would end next year, is also ending its
co-branded card deal with JetBlue Airways Corp,
according to a published report.
Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter, said
on Friday that JetBlue has reached a new deal with Barclays Plc
and Mastercard Inc.(bloom.bg/1Axky6k)
Representatives of American Express, Jet Blue and Barclays
declined to comment on the report. A Mastercard spokesman was
not immediately available.
American Express shares fell more than 9 percent on Thursday
and Friday following its disclosure of the lost Costco business.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)