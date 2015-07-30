UPDATE 1-NYSE owner ICE reports higher first-quarter earnings
May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a rise in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher futures volumes and data sales.
NEW YORK, July 30 American Express Co was sued on Thursday by a shareholder accusing the credit card company of misleading investors ahead of the announcement in February that it had lost its co-branding agreement with Costco Wholesale Corp.
The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, sought class action status on behalf American Express shareholders who suffered losses in connection with the February announcement.
The lawsuit was filed by a shareholder, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 137 Pension Fund. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a rise in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher futures volumes and data sales.
BERLIN, May 3 Germany's fixation on the idea that other European countries want its money has clouded its view on the need for closer euro zone integration, and this stance must change, said a top adviser to French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron.