By Sudarshan Varadhan
Jan 22 American Express Co shares on
Friday had their worst day in more than six years as the
company's disappointing earnings forecast for the full year
raised doubts about the future of its business model.
AmEx shares plummeted as much as 13.6 percent to $54.14, a
day after the company reported fourth-quarter results and its
outlook for 2016 and 2017.
The company, which has historically catered to upscale
consumers and has attempted to woo big businesses into
partnerships, has been trying to rebrand itself over the last
few years.
Competitive pressure on the credit card issuer has increased
and it lost long-term partnerships with Fidelity Investments and
retailer Costco Wholesale Corp.
"We expect management's cautious commentary around growing
competitive intensity to fuel speculation around the viability
of its business model," Nomura analyst Bill Carcache wrote in a
note.
Kenneth Chenault, AmEx's chief executive disagreed in a
conference call with analysts, citing the "underlying strength
of the business model."
The company has a "great set of assets to draw upon,
including a trusted brand, financial strength, an integrated
business model, world class service and a history of
innovation," he said in a press release.
But competition and the company's attempts to expand its
customer bases eroded its profitability on multiple fronts and
intensified in the past year.
To keep banks from taking its deals to issue co-branded
cards with Delta Air Lines Inc, British Airways and
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, for example, AmEx
had to renegotiate contracts earlier than planned and at lower
prices.
To counter the appeal to consumer of cards from banks,
including Capital One Financial Corp and Citigroup Inc
, offering cash back of 1.5 percent and 2 percent of
purchases, AmEx has had to increase its offers.
And, to convince more small businesses to take its cards as
well as Visa Inc's and MasterCard Inc's brands,
AmEx launched its OptBlue program with lower costs for smaller
merchants.
The OptBlue program risks "cannibalizing," or lowering, the
higher profit margins it gets from other merchants, UBS analyst
Matthew Howlett wrote in a note.
The company said it may take additional restructuring
charges this year because of new regulations in Europe on how
much it can charge merchants.
AmEx's shares closed down 12.1 percent at $55.06. The shares
have lost more than 40 percent of their value since the
beginning of 2015.
(Additional reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by
Don Sebastian and Bernard Orr)