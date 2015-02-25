(Changes source, adds details and shares)
Feb 25 American Express Co is raising
interest rates for a large number of its credit cards following
a review that began a year ago, a company spokeswoman said.
The company's U.S. consumer credit cards, which have annual
rates well below market rates, some as low as 3.25 percent, will
be affected, Elizabeth Crosta said.
AmEx is raising its annual percentage rates by an average of
2.5 percentage points to align the rates with what it offers
currently to customers with similar credit profiles, Crosta
said.
The annual rate for new customers will be at least 12.99
percent, but some of its older customers would continue to have
lower rates despite the hike, Crosta said.
The company sent letters to its cardholders saying it is
making adjustments after finding its rates were below those of
rival cards, Bloomberg earlier reported, citing a copy of the
letter.
More than a million cardholders would be affected by the
hike, Bloomberg reported.(bloom.bg/1ah5joi)
The proposed raises will affect the company's variable-rate
products, including some of its proprietary and co-brand credit
cards, Crosta said.
Earlier this month, AmEx said its earnings would suffer for
two years after failing to renew deal with Costco Wholesale Corp
.
AmEx shares were flat at $81.30 in morning trading on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)