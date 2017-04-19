April 19 American Express Co posted a 13 percent fall in first-quarter profit, as it spent more on premium rewards to retain customers in a very competitive credit card industry.

Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased to $1.21 billion, or $1.34 per share, in the three months ended March 31 from $1.39 billion, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Pallavi Dewan and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)