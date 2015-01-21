Jan 21 American Express Co, the world's
largest credit card issuer, reported a 10.7 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit as customers in the United States spent
more using its cards and the company earned higher net interest
income.
Net income rose to $1.45 billion, or $1.39 per share, for
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.31 billion, or $1.21
per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 6.6 percent to
$9.11 billion.
The revenue increase included a pre-tax gain of $719 million
on the sale of the company's investment in expense software
maker Concur Technologies Inc, which Germany's SAP SE
bought for about $7.3 billion in September.
