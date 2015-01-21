(Changes sourcing, adds quote, details)
Jan 21 More than 4,000 employees of American
Express Co will lose their jobs over the next year as
part of a restructuring program at the credit card company, a
spokeswoman said.
The planned redundancies contributed to a restructuring
charge taken by the world's largest credit card issuer during
the fourth quarter, part of its plan to improve operating
efficiencies.
"More than 4,000 employees will be impacted by the
restructuring. This will occur over the course a year throughout
the organization," Marina Hoffmann Norville, a spokeswoman for
American Express, said in an email.
CNBC had earlier reported the planned job cuts, citing an
unnamed company representative. It said American Express would
continue to hire selectively.
American Express had 62,800 employees at the end of 2013,
according to its latest annual report. Four thousand jobs would
therefore constitute slightly more than 6 percent of the total
workforce.
The company, announcing quarterly earnings on Wednesday,
said it took a $313 million pre-tax charge in the fourth quarter
as part of its efforts to improve operating efficiencies.
American Express reported a 10.7 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit as customers in the United States spent
more using its cards. The company earned higher net interest
income.
Net income rose to $1.45 billion, or $1.39 per share, in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.31 billion, or $1.21 per
share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 6.6 percent to
$9.11 billion.
The results included a pre-tax gain of $719 million on the
sale of the company's investment in expense-software maker
Concur Technologies Inc, which Germany's SAP SE agreed
to buy for about $7.3 billion in September.
Shares of American Express shares closed at $87.67 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
