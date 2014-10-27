Wall Street gears up for busiest earnings week in years
NEW YORK, April 21 Forget about French elections or the flagging Trump trade.
Oct 27 American Express Co, the world's largest credit card issuer, said it would close its joint venture with French online start-up Vente-Privee by the end of the year.
Vente-Privee sells luxury fashion, wine and music at steep discounts in "flash sales" that last three to five days.
Vente-Privee began operating in the United States in 2011 in a joint venture with American Express to access an affluent client base of card holders, giving it instant credibility and brand recognition despite not being a household name outside Europe.
"Both companies decided that given the road to profitability for vente-privee USA was going to be longer than expected, it was time to focus on other priorities," American Express' spokeswoman Leah Gerstner said in an email.
Vente-Privee USA will continue to operate and fulfil its sales events and customer orders through the end of the year, the spokeswoman said.
Launched in 2001, Vente-Privee has grown fast and is now one of Europe's biggest homegrown online retailers, with a presence in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
NEW YORK, April 21 Forget about French elections or the flagging Trump trade.
* Notes at scene had tried to implicate Islamists (Adds quotes from German federal police chief, related content)