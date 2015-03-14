(Corrects headline to show Thatch joins American Funds not
American Century)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, March 13 Peter Thatch, the chief
liaison between Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and mutual fund
companies and money managers who want access to its vast client
network, has joined American Funds in Los Angeles, according to
executives at both companies.
Thatch, who had been with Merrill for almost 20 years, was
managing director for third-party distribution for about six
years at the Bank of America brokerage subsidiary. At
American Funds, a unit of The Capital Group of Companies, he is
a senior vice president responsible for retail product
management and strategy.
Thatch joined the Los Angeles-based company this month,
after a "garden leave" at Merrill that started in September
2014. American Funds was for many years the biggest mutual fund
family in the United States, with sales made primarily through
brokerage firms, but has recently lost market share to companies
offering index funds and other passively managed products.
As of end-February, American Funds held $1.2 trillion of
assets, excluding money-market funds, ranking third behind
Vanguard and Fidelity Investments, according to fund
data-tracking firm Morningstar.
Merrill has named Brian Rosevear to replace Thatch.
The shift comes amid broader changes within Merrill's
managed money division. Sandy Bolton, who has overseen mutual
fund, exchange-traded fund and separately managed accounts for
more than 20 years at TD Ameritrade Holdings and Pershing LLC,
is joining Merrill in a new position as head of investment
solutions later this month, a Merrill spokeswoman said.
Bolton, who began her career as a fund trader at Merrill,
served most recently as managing director of investment
solutions in Pershing's financial solutions group. A Pershing
spokeswoman declined to comment on plans for her replacement.
Rosevear, whose job includes negotiating the fees funds pay
and the sales support services they must provide to join Bank of
America's retail platforms, will report to Bolton.
Bolton, in turn, reports to Lorna Sabbia, Merrill's head of
managed solutions. Sabbia was a key architect of Merrill One,
which has merged five money management programs ranging from
funds of funds to broker-picked funds, into a single platform.
The program has been lauded by analysts and rival firms for
creating efficiencies, fee coherency and asset growth for
Merrill. Some of the firm's almost 14,000 brokers object that it
deprives them of flexibility choosing programs and pricing
appropriate for their clients.
The brokers must move all clients onto Merrill One by the
end of this year.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)