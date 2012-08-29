NEW YORK Aug 28 A U.S. federal judge has denied
a request by Orbitz Worldwide Inc, Sabre Holdings Corp
and Travelport Ltd to dismiss a lawsuit
filed by American Airlines Inc that accuses the companies of
antitrust violations.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Terry Means in Fort
Worth, Texas, which had been under seal, was made public on
Tuesday following a request by the parties to unseal the order.
American Airlines, whose parent company is AMR Corp
, accused the defendants of monopolizing how fares and
flights are distributed to travel agents.
Orbitz is an online travel agency, Travelport provides
transaction processing and Sabre runs a distribution system that
delivers fare and flight information to travel agents.
"We continue to dispute these allegations and will defend
ourselves vigorously, with the expectation that Orbitz will
prevail," Orbitz Worldwide spokesman Chris Chiames said.
Judge Means had previously dismissed some claims by American
Airlines, but he allowed the company to submit a second amended
complaint. In his most recent decision, Means found that
American had adequately alleged that the defendants engaged in a
conspiracy to preserve their market power.
Nancy St. Pierre, a spokeswoman for Sabre, said the company
would continue to "vigorously defend ourselves against these
baseless and meritless claims."
American Airlines and Travelport officials did not respond
immediately to a request for comment.
The case is American Airlines Inc. V. Travelport Ltd et al,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, No 11-0244.