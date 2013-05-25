May 24 US Airways Group and American
Airlines, seeking approval for a merger that would
create the world's largest airline, are warning lawmakers that a
requirement to divest certain airport slots would lead to less
service for small and medium-sized cities, sources close to the
effort told Reuters.
The airlines may be required to shed slots Washington's
Reagan National Airport to prevent market domination. There is
concern that those slots could go to rivals, such as JetBlue
Airways, which would likely use them for flights to
major cities.
That could have the trickledown effect of leaving smaller
markets such as Tallahassee, Florida; Augusta, Georgia; and
Charleston, West Virginia, without a daily flight to the
nation's capital.
A letter signed by at least 100 members of Congress is
expected to be sent to the U.S. departments of Transportation
and Justice next week, requesting that the merged carrier not be
required to shed slots at Reagan National, according to two
people familiar with the effort. The airport is used regularly
by members of Congress to fly in and out of the nation's
capital.
One of the people, who asked not to be named, said
Representative Mike Michaud of Maine was planning to send the
letter, signed by Republican and Democratic lawmakers, to the
Transportation Department.
Representatives from Michaud's Washington, D.C., office did
not return phone calls requesting comment on Friday.
"What we're trying to do is encourage as many people to join
in that communication to DOT (Transportation Department) and DOJ
(U.S. Justice Department) as possible," said Bob Coffman,
government affairs chairman of Allied Pilots Association, which
represents pilots at American Airlines.
FEROCIOUS LOBBYING
Antitrust experts have said the Justice Department, which
must approve the merger, could ask for divestitures in US
Airways' hubs at Reagan National and Charlotte, North Carolina,
and American's hub in the Dallas-Fort Worth airport. Outside
these areas, the carriers fly different routes for the most
part.
Airport officials in cities such as Tallahassee, Florida;
Augusta, Georgia; and Charleston, West Virginia, said on Friday
that they had also written to Congress and the Department of
Transportation requesting that the merged carrier be allowed to
keep the current gate access it has at Reagan National.
Sunil Harman, director of aviation at Tallahassee Regional
Airport in Florida, said there is currently one daily flight
provided by US Airways on a 50-seat jet into Reagan National.
"Our concern is that if those slots get reduced, then US Air
and American as they merge and evaluate the routes will have no
option but to shift service to a larger city," Harman said.
Among other U.S. carriers, JetBlue has said publicly that
the combined American-US Airways should have to shed Reagan
National slots for competitive reasons. This week, Delta Air
Lines told Reuters in an interview that it also saw
potential opportunities to benefit should divestitures be
required of the new American.
Smaller communities expressed concern that should the new
American be forced to give up Reagan National slots, the access
will go to carriers that won't provide flights to their
airports.
"The reality is if someone like a JetBlue gets the slot,
they're not going to service our airport," said Diane Johnston,
director of marketing and business at Augusta (Georgia) Regional
Airport. "They're going to service New York City or one of those
really large cities that already have service to Washington."