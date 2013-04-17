April 17 American Airlines said its operations
returned to normal on Wednesday after it canceled nearly 1,000
flights on Tuesday because of a computer outage.
The airline also said it halted about 100 flights on
Wednesday to reposition crews and planes, and because of bad
weather in the Chicago area.
At Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), American's
biggest hub, the carrier canceled 37 fights for Wednesday but
was operating on schedule, spokesman David Magana said.
"We had about 1,500 passengers who opted to stay overnight
inside DFW Airport terminals, but today the passenger check-in
lines have subsided," he added.
On Tuesday, American grounded its U.S. flights for several
hours because of intermittent computer outages. The carrier
canceled 978 flights, and hundreds more were delayed. American
said a software issue that affected its primary and backup
network systems caused the problem.
The carrier said in a statement on Wednesday it added extra
flights to help customers whose travel plans were disrupted by
the outage. The extra service included flights between Chicago's
O'Hare airport and DFW, Los Angeles and DFW, and Los Angeles and
Miami.
American, a unit of AMR Corp, which plans to
merge with US Airways Group this year, said it had no
evidence that the issues were related to bombings in Boston on
Monday. The carrier operates more than 3,500 daily flights
worldwide.