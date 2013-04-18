April 17 American Airlines said its operations
returned to normal on Wednesday after it canceled nearly 1,000
flights on Tuesday because of a computer outage.
The airline also said it halted 81 flights on Wednesday to
reposition crews and planes after the outage. The carrier had a
total of more than 300 flight cancellations for the day, most of
them tied to bad weather in the Chicago area.
At Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), American's
biggest hub, the carrier canceled 37 fights for Wednesday but
was operating on schedule, spokesman David Magana said.
"We had about 1,500 passengers who opted to stay overnight
inside DFW Airport terminals, but today the passenger check-in
lines have subsided," he added.
On Tuesday, American grounded its U.S. flights for several
hours because of intermittent computer outages. The carrier
canceled 978 flights, and hundreds more were delayed. American
said a software issue that affected its primary and backup
network systems caused the problem, and declined to provide more
details.
The carrier said on Wednesday it added extra flights to help
customers whose travel plans were disrupted by the outage. The
extra service included flights between Chicago's O'Hare airport
and DFW, Los Angeles and DFW, and Los Angeles and Miami.
American, a unit of AMR Corp, which plans to
merge with US Airways Group this year, said it had no
evidence that the issues were related to bombings in Boston on
Monday. The carrier operates more than 3,500 daily flights
worldwide.
UPCOMING MERGER
Bill Curtis, chief scientist at CAST, a software quality
analysis firm, raised the possibility that American could face
more disruptions at it merges with US Airways. The combination
would create the world's largest air carrier.
Should the merger be approved, the bigger company will face
the task of integrating intricate systems, including reservation
and baggage handling, computer networks and terminals, a process
that has complicated other mergers.
United Continental made a number of changes
following its 2010 merger. As it shifted to a single
reservations system and implemented other processes, on-time
arrivals suffered.
Last year, computer outages at United in the wake of some of
those changes stranded passengers at airports around the
country.
"Modern airlines run off a lot of information systems that
have to interact with each other," Curtis said. "Can we make
them foolproof? No."
He said the Tuesday outage at American could have resulted
from a number of problems such as software that was incorrectly
designed. He added the incident was not likely to be the last
such outage, especially as companies merge. The American-US
Airways merger is expected to close in the third quarter.
"American is going to have some struggles to merge these two
airlines, the systems at US Air and American," Curtis said.
American Airlines did not immediately provide a comment on
Curtis's remarks.
Robert Mann, a former American employee who is now an
aviation consultant, said he did not see any "exceptional risk"
of such outages as American and US Air merge. He likened the
Tuesday outage to a snowstorm that requires a day or two to
restore normal operations.
He said transitioning to new systems was a task most
airlines that merge understand is necessary, with some doing it
well and others having problems.
"Good planning, good execution gets you through that," Mann
said.