UPDATE 1-ECB can provide emergency cash to French banks if needed -Nowotny
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
June 2 American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring medical office buildings, said it would sell itself to rival Ventas Inc in a stock and cash deal valued at $2.6 billion.
ARC Healthcare said Ventas would pay $11.33 per share, a premium of about 14 percent to the stock's Friday close.
The acquisition will allow Ventas to strengthen its position in senior living facilities. (r.reuters.com/qap79v) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
SHANGHAI, April 22 China's securities regulator has fined a former Shenzhen bourse official 251 million yuan ($36.5 million) for making illegal trades to profit from company IPOs, underscoring Beijing's drive to root out bad behaviour in its equities markets.