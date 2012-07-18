BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate H1 profit falls
* H1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.3 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago
July 18 American Airlines parent AMR Corp reported a smaller loss for the second quarter, citing its highest quarterly revenue in company history.
The company, which sought U.S. Bankruptcy Court protection last November, said its net loss had narrowed to $241 million, or 72 cents a share, from $286 million, or 85 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding reorganization costs and other special items, AMR said it had a profit of $95 million.
Quarterly revenue rose 5.5 percent to $6.5 billion.
MADRID, June 7 Spanish bank Santander on Wednesday said it would buy struggling rival Popular for one euro and carry out a capital increase of around 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) to cover the capital and provisions required to boost Popular's finances.