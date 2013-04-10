BRIEF-Assure Holdings Q1 EPS $0.12
* Assure Holdings Corp. announces record q1 financial results
April 10 AMR Corp's American Airlines on Wednesday said it plans to expand service from Los Angeles, one of its major hubs, by adding flights to seven cities this summer.
American, which plans to merge with US Airways Group Inc and form the world's biggest carrier, said the new destinations from Los Angeles include Pittsburgh; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; and Hartford, Connecticut.
* Assure Holdings Corp. announces record q1 financial results
* People's Utah Bancorp- on may 31 co, unit entered into a merger agreement with Town & Country Bank, Inc - sec filing