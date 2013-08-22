Aug 22 American Airlines and US Airways said on Thursday they are seeking a Nov. 12 trial date in U.S. federal court to hear the challenge by the U.S. Justice Department to their proposed merger, which would form the world's biggest carrier.

"We are eager to show that the (Justice Department) action would deny millions of customers access to a more competitive airline that will offer customers what they want, delivering significant benefits to consumers, communities and employees," US Airways Chief Executive Doug Parker said in the airlines' statement. Parker would become CEO of the merged entity

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit last week seeking to block the merger, saying it would reduce competition and lead to higher airfares.