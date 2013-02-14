UPDATE 1-German shipping company Rickmers files for insolvency
HAMBURG, Germany, June 1 German shipping firm Rickmers filed for insolvency on Thursday, a day after its largest lender HSH Nordbank rejected a restructuring plan, the company said.
NEW YORK Feb 13 The boards of AMR Corp and US Airways Group separately met on Wednesday and approved a merger agreement, a person familiar with the matter said.
The deal will be announced early on Thursday, the person said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public yet.
HAMBURG, Germany, June 1 German shipping firm Rickmers filed for insolvency on Thursday, a day after its largest lender HSH Nordbank rejected a restructuring plan, the company said.
* BOARD OF ITS CREDITORS POSITIVELY COMMENTS ON ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS PROPOSED BY THE CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)