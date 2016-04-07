DUBAI, April 7 Kuwait Food Co will seek shareholder assent to issue bonds denominated in currencies including Kuwaiti dinars at its annual general meeting on April 24, the firm better known as Americana said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The company did not specify the size of the planned issue or give any other details.

Banks and companies in the Gulf are increasingly looking to issue bonds and sukuk as once-abundant cheap loans provided by lenders disappear because of a liquidity squeeze caused by low oil prices.

In Kuwait, Burgan Bank and Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO) have sold bonds so far in 2016. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)