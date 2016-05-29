BRIEF-Apex Healthcare says qtrly revenue 154.7 mln rgt
* Qtrly profit attributable 10.1 million RGT versus 9.8 million RGT Source text : (http://bit.ly/2qqYyeA) Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 29 The sale of a majority stake in Kuwait Food Co (Americana) to Gulf-based consortium Adeptio has been scrapped, the food manufacturer said on Sunday.
Adeptio had previously agreed to buy a 69 percent stake in Americana from an investment vehicle called Al Khair for Stocks and Real Estate, controlled by the al-Kharafi family, one of the Gulf state's most prominent merchant families.
But that sale has now been cancelled, Americana said in a bourse statement.
Trading in the company's shares was halted on Sunday morning pending an announcement from the firm.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Celine Aswad)
ROME, May 17 Italy is disappointed by the European Union's plan to launch legal action against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, the country's transport minister said, adding authorities had from start ruled out the presence of any cheating devices at the carmaker.