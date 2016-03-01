UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
DUBAI, March 1 Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said on Tuesday that there was no update in the process of selling a controlling stake in the company to an investment firm.
It was responding to a report in Kuwait's Aljarida newspaper, which quoted sources as saying some steps had been taken to support the completion of the sale.
Gulf-based Adeptio said last month it had signed an initial agreement to buy a 69 percent stake in Americana from the Al Khair holding company, which is owned by Kuwait's al-Kharafi family. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)