DUBAI, June 22 Gulf-based Adeptio is in advanced talks with banks to secure a $1.65 billion bridge loan to fund its purchase of a majority stake in Kuwait Food Co (Americana), banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Americana owns the Middle East franchises for fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut and also produces branded consumer foods.

Adeptio said on Saturday it had agreed to buy all the shares held by Al Khair National for Stocks and Real Estate, controlled by the Kharafi family, in Americana at 2.650 dinars each.

Al Khair had been offering a 69 percent stake in Americana.