BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 22 Gulf-based Adeptio is in advanced talks with banks to secure a $1.65 billion bridge loan to fund its purchase of a majority stake in Kuwait Food Co (Americana), banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Americana owns the Middle East franchises for fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut and also produces branded consumer foods.
Adeptio said on Saturday it had agreed to buy all the shares held by Al Khair National for Stocks and Real Estate, controlled by the Kharafi family, in Americana at 2.650 dinars each.
Al Khair had been offering a 69 percent stake in Americana. (Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold; Additional reporting by David French in Dubai and Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project