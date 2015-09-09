DUBAI, Sept 9 The board of Kuwait Food Co.
, better known as Americana, is not aware of any bids
for a stake in the company and there have been no developments
that would cause unusual trading in its shares, the firm said on
Wednesday.
Americana, backed by Kuwait's billionaire al-Kharafi family,
has seen its shares rise 14 percent in the last three days after
Bloomberg said that Singapore's Temasek Holdings and
Saudi's Savola Group have teamed up to bid for the
Kuwaiti firm in a potential deal valuing the company at between
$4 billion and $5 billion.
Americana has a market value of around $3.11 billion
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company said in a statement neither its board nor
executive management had received any bids or related
information from Al Khair Company, referring to the entity which
owns the Kharafi's 66.8 percent stake.
Americana's shareholders have been in talks since early 2014
about selling a stake in the firm with private equity funds KKR
and CVC previously among the main contenders.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem and Katie Paul; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)