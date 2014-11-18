DUBAI Nov 18 KKR & Co and CVC Capital
Partners have chosen Goldman Sachs and HSBC
to advise them on their joint bid for a majority stake
in Kuwait Food Co (Americana), sources familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
The private equity firms are facing off against Saudi
Arabia's Savola Group as the only remaining bidders
for control of one of the Gulf's largest food firms.
Second-round bids for the al-Kharafi family's almost 67 percent
stake were submitted on Oct. 10.
Americana, which has a market value of around $4 billion,
said in a November 4 bourse filing that a major shareholder was
in preliminary talks with "various parties" to sell its holding
in the Kuwaiti firm.
But it said no agreement had been reached and did not name
the groups in talks with Al Khair National for Stocks and Real
Estate Co, an entity owned by the Kharafi family. The Kharafis
are being advised by Rothschild over the sale.
KKR declined to comment. CVC couldn't immediately be reached
for comment.
The pace of progress has also been slow, the sources said,
with some questioning the Kharafis' desire to sell their stake.
Advisers Rothschild was supposed to respond to bidders
within five days of the submission date, but it was at least 10
days before a response was provided, two banking sources said.
Three other sources pointed out a sale has unsuccessfully
been attempted before. Americana is one of the family's major
assets, and the sources warned that could leave them holding out
for an unrealistic target price.
"There are many who want to acquire this jewel," Americana
chairman Marzouq al-Kharafi told CNBC Arabiya on Tuesday. "But
who has the price of this jewel?"
He said the board had not held talks or received calls with
any bidders.
The need to meet the Kharafis' price has already made life
difficult for bankers. The sources said some buyout proposals
placed too much debt with the Kuwaiti firm, proposing Western
style leveraged deals that would likely fall foul of Kuwait's
regulator.
One banker added any winning bidder would also need to have
cash available to back a mandatory tender offer to minority
shareholders, which would follow if the 67 percent stake is
sold.
(Additional Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Clara
Ferreira Marques)