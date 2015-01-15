DUBAI Jan 15 Talks are still underway with
several parties for a sale of the business of Kuwait Food Co
(Americana), the company's biggest shareholder said on
Thursday.
Americana, backed by Kuwait's billionaire al-Kharafi family,
operates franchises for restaurant chains including KFC and
Pizza Hut around the region. Private equity funds KKR
and CVC have been among the main contenders for the
business in a lengthy bidding process that has also attracted
interest from Saudi food producer Savola Group.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that a sale was close to being
put on hold, as talks were faltering partly because of
differences on price, according to sources.
"Talks are still ongoing with several parties and we are
still in the process of looking into our strategic options to
evaluate our investments in Kuwait Food Co," Al Khair National
for Stocks and Real Estate Co, an entity owned by the Kharafi
family, said in a letter filed by Americana to the bourse.
The letter from Al Khair also said it had not received a
binding offer to date.
Reuters reported in April last year that Americana was
exploring a sale with investment bank Rothschild.
The Kharafi family own 66.8 percent of Americana, according
to Thomson Reuters data, through private investment company MAK
(Mohammed Abdulmohsin al-Kharafi & Sons). Kuwait Food Co sells
goods under the brand name Americana; the firm has a market
value of 1.09 billion dinars ($3.72 billion).
