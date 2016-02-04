BRIEF-Constellium signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch
* Signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to double its supply of anti-lock braking system (ABS) fabricated profiles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Feb 4 A Gulf-based group, Adeptio, has agreed to buy the stake in Kuwait Food Co (Americana) owned by the Al Khair investment holding company, Adeptio said in a statement to the Kuwait stock exchange on Thursday.
State news agency KUNA said the stake was 69 percent.
The Kuwaiti market regulator said in a statement to the exchange that market rules provided for Americana shares to be temporarily suspended from trade. (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S