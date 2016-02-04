(Adds details, background)
DUBAI Feb 4 Gulf-based group Adeptio signed an
initial agreement with the Al Khair holding company to buy its
stake in Kuwait Food Co (Americana), the companies
said in bourse statements on Thursday.
State news agency KUNA said Adeptio, led by a businessman it
identified as Mohammed Alabbar, would buy a 69 percent stake
from Al Khair, which is owned by Kuwait's billionaire al-Kharafi
family.
Americana, which owns the Middle East franchises for popular
fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut and also makes food products,
has a market value of around $2.52 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"We do not have the slightest doubt that Americana will
attain new horizons as a leader in the food and restaurants
sector in the region," KUNA quoted Luay al-Kharafi, a
representative of Al Khair, as saying.
KUNA said the deal was conditional on due diligence and the
approval of Kuwait's capital market regulator as well as
Americana's board. Adeptio will also make a mandatory offer to
buy out minority shareholders in Americana, KUNA said.
Americana's big shareholders had been in talks since early
2014 on selling a stake in the firm; banking sources said
expressions of interest had come from potential investors
including Singapore's Temasek Holdings, Saudi food
maker Savola Group, and private equity funds KKR
and CVC.
The Kuwaiti market regulator, in another statement to the
exchange, said market rules provided for Americana shares to be
temporarily suspended from trade.
