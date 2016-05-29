* Khorafi's Al Khair ends talks to sell Americana stake
* Talks with Adeptio consortium fail to reach deal
DUBAI May 29 Kuwait's al-Kharafi family has
scrapped a sale of a majority stake in Kuwait Food Co
(Americana) to a Gulf-based consortium, a company controlled by
the family said on Sunday, ending months of talks over the
multibillion-dollar deal.
Americana, which owns the Middle East franchises for fast
food chains KFC and Pizza Hut and also produces branded consumer
foods, has been up for sale since early 2014.
Investment firm Adeptio, which is led by prominent Dubai
businessman Mohamed Alabbar, in February agreed to buy 69
percent of Americana from Al Khair for Stocks and Real Estate,
which is controlled by the Kharafis, a wealthy merchant family.
The stake would be worth $2.15 billion based on Americana's
current market value of $3.11 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"An agreement has not been reached between Al Khair and
Adeptio and both sides have agreed to end all negotiations in
regard to the acquisition", Al Khair said in a statement.
Americana made a similar announcement, but neither of these
provided further details.
An Adeptio spokesperson said: "The parties involved could
not reach an agreement on mutually acceptable terms."
Before the Adeptio deal was provisionally agreed, banking
sources had said other parties including Singapore's Temasek
Holdings, Saudi food maker Savola Group, and
private equity funds KKR and CVC had all
expressed an in interest in Americana.
Had Adeptio concluded a deal with the Khorafis, the
consortium would have been obliged to launch a mandatory offer
to buy Americana's remaining shares under Kuwaiti securities
rules.
In April, Reuters reported that Citi had dropped out
of the group of banks slated to provide a $1.5 billion bridge
loan to help fund Adeptio's acquisition.
Trading in Americana's shares was halted on Sunday pending
an announcement from the firm.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad, writing by Matt Smith, editing by
Jane Merriman)