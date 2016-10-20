KUWAIT Oct 20 The sale of a majority stake in
Kuwait Food Co (Americana) to Gulf-based investment
firm Adeptio for 711.5 million dinars ($2.35 billion) has been
completed, the stock exchange said in a statement on Thursday.
This confirmed comments to Reuters by the chairman of
National Investments Co, which was charged with
holding the 66.79 percent stake being sold by Al Khair National
for Stocks and Real Estate.
Al Khair National for Stocks and Real Estate is a company
controlled by the Kharafis, a wealthy Kuwaiti merchant family.
Adeptio, an investment group led by prominent Dubai
businessman Mohamed Alabbar, agreed in June to pay 2.65 dinars
per share to acquire the stake currently owned by the Kharafis.
The sale was formally completed through an auction process
on the Kuwait bourse on Thursday.
Americana owns the Middle East franchises for fast food
chains KFC and Pizza Hut and also produces branded consumer
foods.
