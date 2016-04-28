DUBAI, April 28 Citigroup has dropped out
of the group of banks providing a $1.5 billion bridge loan to
Gulf-based Adeptio for its proposed purchase of a majority stake
in Kuwait Food Co (Americana), three sources aware of
the matter said on Thursday.
The U.S. bank failed to secure internal approval to
participate in the deal, with two of the sources indicating that
Americana's business dealings in Iran had raised compliance
concerns and was one of the reasons for the bank's withdrawal.
It was one of the institutions leading the arrangement of
the 18-month financing for Adeptio, a Gulf-based group of
investors who include Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar
Properties.
All the sources said that Citi's withdrawal would not
ultimately impact the buyer's ability to close the financing as
other banks would step in to fill the void.
Citi declined to comment. Alabbar could not be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by David French and Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan
Fenton)