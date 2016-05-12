DUBAI May 12 Kuwait Food Co
(Americana) posted a 12.3 percent fall in first-quarter net
profit on Thursday, citing higher costs and losses from foreign
exchange for the decline.
The operator of restaurant franchises in the Middle East
including KFC made a net profit of 15.2 million dinars ($50.5
million) in the three-month period ending Mar. 31, down from
17.3 million in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse
statement.
The company blamed an increase in operating costs and losses
from foreign exchange for the decline in profits without
elaborating.
The fall in profit happened despite total operating revenue
increasing 1 percent on the same quarter last year to 242.0
million dinars.
Americana's major shareholder, Kuwait's billionaire
al-Kharafi family, on Feb. 4 said it had signed an initial
agreement to sell their holding to Adeptio Group subject to due
diligence and approvals from Americana's board and regulatory
authorities.
The Gulf investment firm completed due diligence in April,
with the chairman of the Kuwaiti food firm saying later that
month the fact they hadn't asked for an extension was a positive
sign.
A $1.5 billion loan is being raised by Adeptio to help fund
the acquisition. Citi was backing it but pulled out due to
compliance concerns relating to Americana's business in Iran,
sources told Reuters on April 28. The remaining banks on the
deal have since replaced Citi's contribution.
($1 = 0.3013 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by David French)